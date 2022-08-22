New World Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 955.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.41. 4,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,073. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $207.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

