New World Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New World Advisors LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,555,000 after buying an additional 550,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after acquiring an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

RF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.12. 74,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,033. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

