New World Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New World Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 600,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $92,962,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 147,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

