New World Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $55.81. 23,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,028. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.