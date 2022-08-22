New Residential Investment (NRZ) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) is one of 331 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare New Residential Investment to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95% New Residential Investment Competitors 15.07% 2.11% 2.40%

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. New Residential Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 118.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $3.62 billion $772.23 million 4.82 New Residential Investment Competitors $790.39 million $173.63 million 34.66

This table compares New Residential Investment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Residential Investment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A New Residential Investment Competitors 1826 11082 12877 270 2.44

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 13.77%. Given New Residential Investment’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Residential Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

