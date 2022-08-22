New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 171,629 shares.The stock last traded at 4.09 and had previously closed at 4.09.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Found Gold in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.52.
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
