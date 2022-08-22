New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 171,629 shares.The stock last traded at 4.09 and had previously closed at 4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Found Gold in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

New Found Gold Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Found Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 332,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

