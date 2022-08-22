Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 6.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $225.65 and last traded at $226.46. 157,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,826,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

