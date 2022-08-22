Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.36% of Netflix worth $605,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $234.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

