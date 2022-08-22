Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $138.21 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $138.21 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,442.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.24 or 0.07486129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00155130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00256059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00709760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00554575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001110 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

