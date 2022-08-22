Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.31

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 757.6% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 312,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 275,792 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 204,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

