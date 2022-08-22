Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.31

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.36.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
