My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $441,403.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00784877 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About My DeFi Pet
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet
