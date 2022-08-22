Mute Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Mute has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Mute has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $219,014.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mute coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,481.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094053 BTC.

About Mute

MUTE is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 31,188,935 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

