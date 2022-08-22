Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $38.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

MUR opened at $36.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,152,000 after acquiring an additional 147,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

