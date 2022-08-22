Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CFO Thomas J. Mireles Sells 5,540 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after buying an additional 300,375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.