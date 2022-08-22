Morgan Stanley Increases Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $33.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHLS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

