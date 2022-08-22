MONK Market Capitalization Hits $513,011.45 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, MONK has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $513,011.45 and approximately $7,150.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002016 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

