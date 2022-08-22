MONK Market Capitalization Hits $513,011.45 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, MONK has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $513,011.45 and approximately $7,150.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000643 BTC.
- Unidef (U) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.
- Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002016 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About MONK
MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.
Buying and Selling MONK
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
