Monero One Day Trading Volume Hits $103.76 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $152.82 or 0.00712809 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $103.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,164,101 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
