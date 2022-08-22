Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $114.79

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.79 and last traded at $115.55, with a volume of 2241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.24.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

