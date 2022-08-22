Modefi Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Modefi has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $181,778.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00126969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00081959 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,295,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.