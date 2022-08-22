Mizuho Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $167.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

