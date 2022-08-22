Misbloc (MSB) Achieves Market Cap of $18.64 Million

Misbloc (MSB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Misbloc has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 77,554.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Misbloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

