MicroVision Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 10,317 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 7,925 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 501,614 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 71.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 375,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,430. The company has a market capitalization of $741.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 2,515.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

