Michael Herring Acquires 70,000 Shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP – Get Rating) insider Michael Herring acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,360.00 ($139,412.59).

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

