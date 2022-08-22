Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,929 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.51% of Methode Electronics worth $24,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 69.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 902,737 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,080,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MEI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.63. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

