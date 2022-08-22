Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

