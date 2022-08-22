Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Acquires $109,740.00 in Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MBWM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. 54,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $565.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.