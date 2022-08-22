Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Medifast worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 173,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

Medifast Stock Performance

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,391. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.44.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

