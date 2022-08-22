Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.51

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

MMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 14.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 62.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 191,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 172,211 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

