Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,643 shares of company stock worth $2,276,573. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth $84,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

