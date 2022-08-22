Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 361,782 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,421,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 361,782 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $709,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,657,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $52,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,438,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,125,000 after buying an additional 474,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

