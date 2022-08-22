Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 238,822 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,183,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.09% of 3M worth $920,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $143.89 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $197.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

