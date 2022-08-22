Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $869.27 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.37% of TransUnion worth $869,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 194,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.
In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
