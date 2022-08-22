Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $869.27 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.37% of TransUnion worth $869,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 194,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.59.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

