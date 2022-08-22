Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,901,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 526,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $786,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $67.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

