Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,317,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $528,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

