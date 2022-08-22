Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 955,868 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.18% of Yum China worth $735,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

