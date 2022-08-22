MASQ Hits 24-Hour Volume of $122,501.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $122,501.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00786418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

