Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.90. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,011. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Masonite International by 73.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.