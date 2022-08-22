Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up to $24.48

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $25.00. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 5,994 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.