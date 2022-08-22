Maincoin Hits Market Capitalization of $84,599.90 (MNC)

Maincoin (MNC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $84,599.90 and $14.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 78,348.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00128912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032288 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

