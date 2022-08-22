Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.05

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 9767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $544.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 413,955 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 367,983 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after buying an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 281,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,173,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

