Made Tech Group’s (MTEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.91) target price on the stock.

Made Tech Group Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of LON MTEC opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.44) on Friday. Made Tech Group has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of £54.05 million and a P/E ratio of -73.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.64.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

