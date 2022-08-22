Made Tech Group’s (MTEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.91) target price on the stock.
Made Tech Group Stock Up 12.3 %
Shares of LON MTEC opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.44) on Friday. Made Tech Group has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of £54.05 million and a P/E ratio of -73.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.64.
About Made Tech Group
