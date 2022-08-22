Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,994 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.67% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,830,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,346 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $8,361,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 790,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 390,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $7,688,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DRAY opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.