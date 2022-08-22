Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 220,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,748,192 shares.The stock last traded at $16.20 and had previously closed at $16.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.84.

Lyft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

