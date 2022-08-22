Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.84

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 157512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lufax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,794,000 after buying an additional 1,205,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,226,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.