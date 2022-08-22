Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stake Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,176,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476,858 shares during the period. Lufax comprises about 4.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Lufax worth $106,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lufax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,276 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Lufax by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,086,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after buying an additional 976,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,606,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,690 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

NYSE LU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 85,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,882. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.32.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

