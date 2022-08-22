Loop Capital Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $19.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 939,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,505,746. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

