Long Walk Management LP Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Long Walk Management LP reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 15.3% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,799,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $4.48 on Monday, hitting $149.46. 29,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 1.31. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

