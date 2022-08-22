Loews Corp Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Loews Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 165.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.3% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.61. The stock had a trading volume of 406,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,049,258. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average is $177.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

