Loews Corp Buys Shares of 1,270,000 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Loews Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,270,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,910,000. Hanesbrands accounts for 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Loews Corp owned 0.36% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 265,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

