Loews Corp Acquires 10,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loews Corp owned 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.75. 20,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

